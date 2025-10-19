Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lowered by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average of $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
