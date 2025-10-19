Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Lowered by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

