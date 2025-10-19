Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases 5,842 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

