Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Buys 288 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.40.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

