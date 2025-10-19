Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 382.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 174,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 138,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $23,273,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

NYSE BBWI opened at $26.50 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

