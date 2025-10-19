Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.