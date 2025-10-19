Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 2,448 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

