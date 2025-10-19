Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – October 16th

Get alerts:

SoundHound AI, Monolithic Power Systems, and O’Reilly Automotive are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of motor vehicles and related components — including vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), parts suppliers, dealers, and firms focused on electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and are influenced by consumer demand, commodity and input costs, technological shifts (e.g., electrification and autonomous driving), and regulatory changes affecting emissions and safety. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

