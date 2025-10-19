Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SouthState Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in SouthState Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSB opened at $92.56 on Friday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $664.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.47 million. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

SouthState Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from SouthState Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState Bank

In other SouthState Bank news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

