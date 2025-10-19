Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 2,139 Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -135.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.71.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

