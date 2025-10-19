Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 661 Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,611,000 after buying an additional 53,490 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10,136,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,027,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 376,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after purchasing an additional 69,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LAD opened at $310.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.10 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

