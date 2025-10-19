Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 148.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

