Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Position in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 96.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,125,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,811,000 after purchasing an additional 963,438 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Meritage Homes by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,969,000 after purchasing an additional 788,323 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 95.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,352,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,876,000 after purchasing an additional 661,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
MTH stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $102.91.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
