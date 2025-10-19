Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,793.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.7%
BITO stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $27.88.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
