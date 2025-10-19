Blair William & Co. IL Invests $217,000 in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited $TLX

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TLX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $30.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telix Pharmaceuticals
Telix Pharmaceuticals Profile
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.