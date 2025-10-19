Blair William & Co. IL Invests $217,000 in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited $TLX

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $30.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

