Blair William & Co. IL Invests $218,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 251,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 178,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

