Blair William & Co. IL Invests $225,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.