Blair William & Co. IL Invests $305,000 in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.4%

PRIM stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

