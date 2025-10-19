Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $213,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.65.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

