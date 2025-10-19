Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $223,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.4%

CSL opened at $323.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $474.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.24 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

