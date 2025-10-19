Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Holdings in Nice $NICE

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nice by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nice by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 1,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nice currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of NICE opened at $129.88 on Friday. Nice has a 52 week low of $126.66 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

