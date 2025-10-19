Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 776.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 114,289 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $19,116,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 6,113.1% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,366 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,851,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $301.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $306.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

