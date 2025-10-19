Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,067 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

