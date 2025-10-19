Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,908 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Down 2.9%

MXL stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. MaxLinear, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

