Blair William & Co. IL Takes $211,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 155,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

