Blair William & Co. IL Takes $233,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 20.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 71.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.25 and a beta of 2.28. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,147,156 shares in the company, valued at $78,706,373.16. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,287.14. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,214 shares of company stock worth $6,803,558 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

