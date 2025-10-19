Blair William & Co. IL Takes $252,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $21,208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,803,250. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.63.

MTZ stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

