Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,027,000 after purchasing an additional 233,252 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,791,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,514 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,834,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after purchasing an additional 240,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 778,861 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of ZION opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

