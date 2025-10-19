Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now – October 16th

Get alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group, Core Scientific, and Earlyworks are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, providing, or using blockchain technology—this can include cryptocurrency miners, exchange operators, wallet and infrastructure providers, and enterprise software firms offering distributed ledger solutions. Investors use the term to describe equities that provide exposure to the growth (and risks) of blockchain and crypto adoption, often showing higher volatility and sensitivity to regulatory and crypto-market developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Earlyworks (ELWS)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

