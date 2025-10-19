Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) PT at $26.50

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 7,114.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

