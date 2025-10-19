Callan Family Office LLC Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 131.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.