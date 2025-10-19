Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.64.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

