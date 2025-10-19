Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average is $278.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.