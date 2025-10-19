Crews Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

