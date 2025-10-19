Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Stake Increased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Delek US were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $13,728,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $13,629,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,827.6% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 674,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 639,661 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 238.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 528,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 726,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 327,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $35.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

