Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $33.94. Delek US shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 119,886 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -8.30%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

