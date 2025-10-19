Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,160,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 337,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99,084 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $143.05 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,531.79. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

