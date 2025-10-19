Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.