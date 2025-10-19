Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apple Stock Up 2.0%
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
