EPR Properties $EPR Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.38%.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,631.24. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,075 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

