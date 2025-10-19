Equinor ASA $EQNR Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.52. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

