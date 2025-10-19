F&V Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

AMZN stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

