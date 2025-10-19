Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

