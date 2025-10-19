Global X Alternative Income ETF $ALTY Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,152 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

ALTY stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

