Hilltop National Bank Invests $2.12 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

