IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 655 Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF $PDN

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $40.90 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

