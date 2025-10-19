IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after buying an additional 257,366 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Shares of CBRE opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

