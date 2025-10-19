IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $213.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.97.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

