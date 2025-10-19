IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stride were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stride alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Stride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,730,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 10.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,029 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stride by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,835,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:LRN opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.51. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRN

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.