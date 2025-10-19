IFP Advisors Inc Has $155,000 Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. The trade was a 38.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,950 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.