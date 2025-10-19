IFP Advisors Inc Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TNL stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,800. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,160. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,389 shares of company stock worth $18,567,207. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

